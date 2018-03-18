Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Back in the lineup Sunday

Lowry will return to the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reports.

Lowry sat out Friday's game against the Mavericks for rest, but as expected, will rejoin the lineup Sunday following the short layoff. He'll immediately take back his starting role, which will send Delon Wright back to the bench. Along with Wright, Fred VanVleet is likely headed for a decreased role off the bench. Following the extra day off, Lowry will be looking to get back on track offensively, as he's shot just 32.3 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from the three-point line over his last three games.