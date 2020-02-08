Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Back to doubtful
Lowry (neck) has been downgraded back to doubtful for Saturday's game against the Nets.
Lowry is dealing with whiplash, and it's likely he'll end up on the sidelines Saturday. If that's the case, Fred VanVleet and Terence Davis are strong candidates to see expanded roles.
