Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Big double-double in win over Wizards
Lowry scored a team-high 28 points (10-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 12 assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 117-113 win over the Wizards.
With Kawhi Leonard resting for the second back of a back-to-back, Lowry took command of the Raptors' offense and made sure everyone got involved -- while he led the team in scoring, six other Toronto players hit for double digits on the night. The point guard also paced the Raps in three-pointers and assists, and he already has an impressive 12 made threes through three games.
