Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Big night in Boston
Lowry scored 29 points (11-18 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding seven assists, four rebounds, a steal and a block in 40 minutes during Friday's 112-106 loss to the Celtics.
The Raptors' offense was essentially a two-man show Friday -- Lowry and Pascal Siakam combined for 62 points and 11 three-pointers, but only one other Toronto player even managed to score in double digits. The veteran point guard is expected to carry more of the scoring load this season with Kawhi Leonard gone, and while it's early, so far Lowry looks up to the challenge.
