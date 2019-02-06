Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Big night in hometown
Lowry scored 20 points (7-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding six assists, two steals and a rebound in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 119-107 win over the 76ers.
Seventeen of his points came before the half, helping to fuel a 40-26 first-quarter lead that the Raptors would never relinquish. Lowry's scoring has been spotty lately -- he's hit for 20 points only twice in his last 13 games -- but he's remained a consistent three-point threat, draining at least one three in 16 straight games and 28 of his last 29.
