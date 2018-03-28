Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Blocks four shots in win over Nuggets

Lowry contributed 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), eight assists, four blocks and five rebounds across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 114-110 win over the Nuggets.

Lowry struggled from the floor, but he was successful as a playmaker once again and reached eight assists for the fifth time in the last six games. He somewhat surprisingly came through with a career-high four swats in this one, which equaled his total from the previous 26 games combined. Lowry has fared well as a multi-category producer of late and will look to continue his recent form Saturday against the Celtics.