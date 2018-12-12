Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Bounces back in blowout win
Lowry finished with 21 points (8-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 123-99 victory over the Clippers.
Lowry bounced back after a zero point performance on Sunday, going 8-of-13 from the field including 4-of-8 from the three-point line. Lowry has been struggling of late and perhaps this is the game that gets him going again. Kawhi Leonard (hip) was out which certainly gave Lowry more incentive on the offensive end. He will have to back up Wednesday when the Raptors travel to Oakland to face the Warriors.
