Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Bounces back in clinching win

Lowry totaled 26 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds and three steals across 42 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Warriors on Thursday.

Lowry made up for poor performances in Games 4 and 5 with a solid effort in the Game 6 win. He scored the Raptors' first 11 points of the game and had 21 at halftime. Although quiet in the second half offensively, Lowry dished 10 dimes and pulled down seven rebounds for a well-rounded final stat line.