Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Bounces back in clinching win

Lowry totaled 26 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds and three steals across 42 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Warriors on Thursday.

Lowry made up for poor performances in Games 4 and 5 with a solid effort in the Game 6 win. He scored the Raptors' first 11 points of the game and had 21 at halftime. Although quiet in the second half offensively, Lowry dished 10 dimes and pulled down seven rebounds for a well-rounded final stat line.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...