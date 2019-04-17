Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Bounces back with big game
Lowry finished with 22 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block across 38 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Magic on Tuesday.
After failing to score a single point in Game 1, Lowry posted 22 points in Tuesday's blowout win in Game 2. He added some solid numbers across the board for a big final stat line. Lowry has been inconsistent throughout his playoff career, so the dramatic difference in production over the first two games of this series shouldn't come as a surprise.
