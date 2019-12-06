Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Chips in 19 points, eight dimes
Lowry produced 19 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and one steal in 42 minutes during Thursday's 119-109 loss to the Rockets.
Lowry bounced back in a big way from an efficiency standpoint, as he could barely miss in this his second game back following an 11-game absence with a fractured left thumb. The 33-year-old guard continues to log heavy minutes, and he'll look to provide another strong showing during Sunday's matchup versus the 76ers.
