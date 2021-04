Lowry (rest) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Nets.

The 35-year-old rested the past four contests and has seen action in only one game so far in April, but it appears he's on track to play Wednesday versus the Nets. Lowry can't be trusted for consistent playing time week-to-week given Toronto's recent lineup trends, though for now he's set to take the court against Brooklyn.