Lowry (ankle) will be available for the Raptors on Sunday in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series with the Celtics, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

During the Raptors' first-round sweep of the Nets, Lowry sprained his left ankle in Game 4 on Aug. 23, but the 34-year-old has benefited greatly from the week of between games. After taking part in practice Saturday, Lowry was deemed probable for the series opener with the Celtics, so it comes as little surprise that he's been officially confirmed as good to go. Raptors coach Nick Nurse hasn't said that Lowry's minutes will be managed during the contest, so expect the veteran to start and handle a normal workload in Game 1.