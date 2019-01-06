Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Cleared to play Sunday
Lowry (back) will return for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Lowry had been sidelined for the last six contests due to a back injury, and he's missed 10 of his team's last 11 games. He's evidently ready to return, however, and is expected to resume his role as the starting point guard. Given Lowry's lengthy absence, it wouldn't be surprising to see Toronto monitor his minutes closely.
