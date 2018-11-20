Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Cleared to play Tuesday

Lowry (ankle) will play and start Tuesday's game against the Magic, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Lowry was previously questionable due to an ankle injury suffered Saturday against the Bulls. With his ankle healing well, Lowry will take the floor Tuesday. He's struggled shooting the ball this month, hitting just 39.8 percent of his attempts from the field and 25.9 percent from deep.

More News
Our Latest Stories