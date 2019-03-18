Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Cleared to play
Lowry (ankle) has been cleared to play Monday against the Knicks, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Lowry will make his return after missing the previous two contests with a right ankle sprain. Expect the veteran to re-assume the starting point guard spot, likely pushing Fred VanVleet to the bench.
