Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Collects 15th career triple-double

Lowry scored 20 points (5-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and a block in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 112-99 win over the Pistons.

The triple-double was his first of the season, and the 15th of his career. Lowry is finding his groove, scoring at least 20 points in three of the last six games, but with the Raptors suffering two more potentially key injuries Wednesday -- Marc Gasol left with a hamstring strain, and Norman Powell injured his shoulder -- the team's veteran point guard will have to carry even more of the load.