Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Collects double-double Wednesday
Lowry scored 15 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3PT, 4-5 FT) to go with seven rebounds, 15 assists and four steals in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 121-119 overtime win against Detroit.
While he has been a solid scorer in his last five games (12.0 points), Lowry has found other ways to fill out the stat sheet. During this same span, the guard is averaging 8.6 assists and 6.6 rebounds. This includes a season-high 15 assists in Wednesday's game against Detroit. For the season, Lowry is averaging 16.2 points compared to his career-high 22.4 point mark set last season. However, he is providing all of the necessary supplementary stats this year to be effective, including a career-best 5.7 rebounds and along with 6.6 assists.
