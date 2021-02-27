Lowry (ankle) totaled 20 points (6-9 FG, 4-5 3 Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Friday's victory over the Rockets.

Lowry made some history Friday, becoming just the 11th player to record a 20-point triple-double while attempting fewer than 10 shots. It was also his second triple-double this month. After missing four games with a sprained ankle, Lowry has averaged 22.0 points, 9.0 assists, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.5 steals while shooting 68.1 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from distance in two games.