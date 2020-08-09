Lowry had 15 points (4-12 FG, 2-9 3PT, 5-6 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and four steals in Sunday's win over Memphis.
While it wasn't Lowry's afternoon from the field, he led the Raptors in assists, and his seven boards were the second-most on the team behind Serge Ibaka's 12. Lowry did commit a season-high nine turnovers, however, in 37 minutes.
