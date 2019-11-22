Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Could return next weekend

Lowry (thumb) is targeting the Dec. 1 game against the Jazz for his potential return, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Lowry has been sidelined since fracturing his left thumb Nov. 8 at New Orleans, but he's apparently progressed as scheduled in his recovery and is nearing his return to the court. The 33-year-old would provide a major boost for the Raptors, as Patrick McCaw (knee), Serge Ibaka (ankle) and Stanley Johnson (groin) are also dealing with injuries.