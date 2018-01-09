Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Day-to-day with back injury

Lowry is considered day-to-day with a bone bruise on his tailbone, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Lowry was forced out of Monday's overtime game against Brooklyn after taking a hard fall, and while it doesn't look like he'll be able to play Tuesday against the Heat, the All-Star point guard appears to have avoided a serious injury. The Raptors should provide an official update on his game status late on Tuesday, but Thursday's game against the Cavaliers seems like the earliest Lowry would be able to return. Fred VanVleet and Delon Wright are in line to take over duties at point guard in Lowry's likely absence.