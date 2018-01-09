Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Day-to-day with back injury
Lowry is considered day-to-day with a bone bruise on his tailbone, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Lowry was forced out of Monday's overtime game against Brooklyn after taking a hard fall, and while it doesn't look like he'll be able to play Tuesday against the Heat, the All-Star point guard appears to have avoided a serious injury. The Raptors should provide an official update on his game status late on Tuesday, but Thursday's game against the Cavaliers seems like the earliest Lowry would be able to return. Fred VanVleet and Delon Wright are in line to take over duties at point guard in Lowry's likely absence.
More News
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Miami•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Suffers acute back spasm•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Undergoes X-rays after Monday's game•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Drops 26 in Monday's OT win•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Double-doubles in defeat•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Double-double in Wednesday's loss•
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start