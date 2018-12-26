Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Deemed doubtful Wednesday

Lowry is doubtful for Wednesday's contest against the Heat due to a back injury, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Lowry sat out morning shootaround due to a back issue, though it's unclear when he picked up the injury. With him likely out Wednesday, Fred VanVleet is a strong candidate to draw the start.

