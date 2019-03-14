Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Deemed questionable

Lowry (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Lakers due to a sprained left ankle, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Though Lowry initially downplayed the injury, he's landed on the injury report. With Danny Green (ankle) also questionable, the Raptors' backcourt could run a little thin. In the event either player is sidelined, Jeremy Lin and/or Norman Powell figure to see more run.