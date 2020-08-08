Lowry amassed 11 points (3-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three steals, two rebounds, two assists and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's 122-120 loss to the Celtics.

Lowry salvaged an otherwise disappointing night by compiling four combined steals and blocks. The Raptors were never in this game and the fact Lowry even played 28 minutes was a little surprising. He will certainly be better than this on most nights and will look to bounce back in a favorable matchup against the Grizzlies on Sunday.