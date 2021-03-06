Lowry logged 14 points (5-18 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 19 assists, three rebounds and one steal Thursday in a 132-125 loss at Boston.

Lowry missed more shot attempts at Boston than in any other game this season but still ensured it as of his best by recording 19 assists. It was a surprising performance from the 14-year veteran receiving an uptick in usage with starters Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam (all COVID-19 protocols) out. Lowry may be averaging 7.0 assists this season but his rather absurd assist tally Thursday will remain a one-off.