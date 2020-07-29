Lowry produced 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt), seven assists, four rebounds and a steal across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 117-106 loss to the Suns.

Lowry is in his 14th season as a pro, but when he's healthy, he shows no signs of slowing down. Expectations for the Raptors were tempered after the departure of Kawhi Leonard, but Lowry leads a strong corps of offensive talent, and they are firmly planted as the second seed in the East, just behind the Bucks. Even though the Bucks are favorites, a repeat showdown in the East finals could be coming if Lowry and his counterparts stay healthy.