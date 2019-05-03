Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Disappears in loss

Lowry totaled seven points (2-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and a steal over 38 minutes in the Raptors' loss to the 76ers on Thursday.

Lowry had a disappearing act on Thursday, registering just seven points on 20.0 percent shooting from the floor. Unfortunately, streaky performances and coming up small in playoff games has become Lowry's reputation. He's a volatile option in daily lineups.