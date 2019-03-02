Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Dishes 10 assists in win
Lowry produced 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds, two blocks and a steal across 40 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Trail Blazers on Friday.
Lowry produced his second double-double in three games in Friday's win. He's now totaled double-digit helpers in three straight games, and his rising assist totals make him an appealing fantasy option across all formats.
