Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Dishes 11 assists in 34 minutes

Lowry registered five points (1-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists, one steal, and three blocks in 34 minutes Monday in Toronto's loss to Denver.

Lowry, returning from a single-game absence Monday, was less than stellar on offense. He did, however, still find ways to impact the game and provide some fantasy value. He posted double-digit assists for the fourth time in his past six games and posted a season-high three blocks.