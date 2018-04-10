Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Dishes nine assists Monday
Lowry posted 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt), nine assists, six rebounds and one block across 26 minutes in Monday's 108-98 win over the Pistons.
Lowry has now averaged over eight assists in each of the past three games, while averaging nearly 10 points over the same span. Lowry has leveled out over the past couple games and appears poised to be a balanced producer come the postseason.
