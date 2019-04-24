Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Dishes nine times in win
Lowry totaled 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), nine assists, four rebounds and a steal across 27 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Magic on Tuesday.
Lowry finished one assist shy of a double-double on Tuesday, posting a well-rounded stat line as Toronto locked up its first-round series against Orlando. He left Game 5 briefly with a hand injury, though it appears the injury shouldn't be an issue in the Conference Semifinals.
