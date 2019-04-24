Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Dishes nine times in win

Lowry totaled 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), nine assists, four rebounds and a steal across 27 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Magic on Tuesday.

Lowry finished one assist shy of a double-double on Tuesday, posting a well-rounded stat line as Toronto locked up its first-round series against Orlando. He left Game 5 briefly with a hand injury, though it appears the injury shouldn't be an issue in the Conference Semifinals.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...