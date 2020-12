Lowry scored 25 points (7-14 FG, 6-10 3PT, 5-6 FT), had three assists, and two steals in 27 minutes of Friday's 117-105 preseason loss to Miami.

Lowry made his preseason debut and showed no signs of rust as he knocked down a game-high 25 points, including an excellent 60% showing from behind the arc. The veteran guard isn't getting any younger, but when on the court he remains a strong fantasy option after seeing an increase in scoring last year.