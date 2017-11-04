Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Double-double in Friday's win
Lowry scored 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt) while adding 10 assists, four rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 109-100 win over the Jazz.
His shooting has started to come around, and Lowry has now gone 10-for-24 (41.7 percent) from three-point range over the last four games while piling up two double-doubles and a triple-double over that span. He'll return home from the Raptors' western road trip to a tough matchup Sunday, though, as they host a Wizards squad that ranks in the top 10 so far in field-goal percentage and three-point percentage allowed to opposition point guards.
More News
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Double-double in Monday's win•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Triple-double in Friday's win•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Another tough shooting night in defeat•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Struggles in loss on Monday•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores 17 points in blowout•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Underwhelms in Thursday's blowout win•
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...