Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Double-double in Friday's win

Lowry scored 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt) while adding 10 assists, four rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 109-100 win over the Jazz.

His shooting has started to come around, and Lowry has now gone 10-for-24 (41.7 percent) from three-point range over the last four games while piling up two double-doubles and a triple-double over that span. He'll return home from the Raptors' western road trip to a tough matchup Sunday, though, as they host a Wizards squad that ranks in the top 10 so far in field-goal percentage and three-point percentage allowed to opposition point guards.