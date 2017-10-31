Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Double-double in Monday's win
Lowry scored 19 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and six assists in 34 minutes during Monday's 99-85 win over the Trail Blazers.
The 19 points were a season high, and Lowry seems to have found his stroke from the outside, going 6-for-13 (46.2 percent) from three-point range over the last two games. He could have trouble maintaining that momentum Wednesday against a Nuggets defense allowing just 1.8 made threes a game to opposition point guards, however.
