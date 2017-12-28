Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Double-double in Wednesday's loss

Lowry scored 13 points (3-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding 10 assists, four rebounds and three steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 124-107 loss to the Thunder.

The Raptor's All-Star backcourt duo of Lowry and DeMar DeRozan fell flat in the road loss, shooting a combined 7-for-26 from the floor, but the point guard was still able to produce his 13th double-double of the season, leaving Lowry just five short of his previous career high set in 2013-14.