Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Double-double in Wednesday's loss
Lowry scored 13 points (3-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding 10 assists, four rebounds and three steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 124-107 loss to the Thunder.
The Raptor's All-Star backcourt duo of Lowry and DeMar DeRozan fell flat in the road loss, shooting a combined 7-for-26 from the floor, but the point guard was still able to produce his 13th double-double of the season, leaving Lowry just five short of his previous career high set in 2013-14.
More News
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Leads team with 23 points in loss•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Triple-double in Friday's rout•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Shooting slump continues Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Struggles from long distance in defeat•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Sinks five three-pointers Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Scores season-high 36 points•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...