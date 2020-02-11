Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Double-double in win over Minny
Lowry scored 27 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding 11 assists, seven rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 40 minutes during Monday's 137-126 win over the Timberwolves.
His eight turnovers were a bit ugly, but Lowry made up for them with the rest of his performance in his return from a minor neck issue. Despite missing Saturday's game. the veteran point guard has delivered three straight double-doubles and four in his last seven contests, averaging 18.7 points, 8.6 assists, 5.0 boards, 2.6 threes and 1.3 steals over that stretch.
