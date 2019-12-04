Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Double-doubles, but shoots poorly in return

Lowry accumulated 12 points (2-18 FG, 0-11 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 121-110 overtime loss to the Heat.

Lowry returned to the lineup following an 11-game absence with a fractured left thumb. Though the injury was to his non-dominant hand, it's possible it played some part in Lowry's abysmal shooting night. With that being said, he handed out a season high in assists while logging at least 40 minutes for the fourth time through nine appearances here in 2019-20.