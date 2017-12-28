Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Double-doubles in defeat

Lowry mustered 13 points (3-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 assists, two rebounds and three steals across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 124-107 loss to the Thunder.

Lowry made up for a ragged shooting night with some solid ball distribution, notching his first double-double since Dec. 15 in the process. The veteran point guard has shot well under 40.0 percent in his last two contests, however, but he's managed to maintain a streak of double-digit scoring efforts that dates back to Nov. 7. Given his typically solid work across the stat sheet --including five games with multiple steals across his last seven --Lowry remains a coveted fantasy asset in all formats.