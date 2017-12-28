Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Double-doubles in defeat
Lowry mustered 13 points (3-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 assists, two rebounds and three steals across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 124-107 loss to the Thunder.
Lowry made up for a ragged shooting night with some solid ball distribution, notching his first double-double since Dec. 15 in the process. The veteran point guard has shot well under 40.0 percent in his last two contests, however, but he's managed to maintain a streak of double-digit scoring efforts that dates back to Nov. 7. Given his typically solid work across the stat sheet --including five games with multiple steals across his last seven --Lowry remains a coveted fantasy asset in all formats.
More News
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Double-double in Wednesday's loss•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Leads team with 23 points in loss•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Triple-double in Friday's rout•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Shooting slump continues Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Struggles from long distance in defeat•
-
Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Sinks five three-pointers Tuesday•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...