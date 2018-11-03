Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Double-doubles in Friday's victory
Lowry had 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 assists, six rebounds, and two steals in 31 minutes during Friday's 107-98 victory over Phoenix.
Lowry managed just 11 points Friday but was able to add another 12 assists to go with a pair of steals. He has seen his scoring drop off over the past couple of games but continues to bring the defense and has been passing like a man possessed. The Raptors moved to 8-and-1 with this victory and show no signs of slowing down. Much of this can be attributed to the incredible play of Lowry. The team will travel to Los Angeles to face the Lakers on Sunday in what should be a fast game and another opportunity for Lowry to continue his stellar start to the season.
