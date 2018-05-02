Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Double-doubles in futile effort
Lowry totaled 18 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds and one steal in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 113-112 loss to Cleveland.
Lowry recorded a double-double Tuesday but was unable to pull out the victory for his team. The Cavaliers have the wood over the Raptors and it continued in this one as they snatched what should have been a victory for the Toronto squad. Game Two is in Toronto on Thursday and the Raptors need to win that one if they have any hope of getting through to the Conference finals.
