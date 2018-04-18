Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Double-doubles in Game 2
Lowry posted 13 points (3-10 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 12 assists, seven rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 130-119 victory over the Wizards.
Lowry had an atrocious shooting night in Game 2, but he realized he was struggling and made up for it with double-digit dimes, seven boards and a steal to help the Raptors earn the win. What makes him an elite point guard is not his scoring, but his versatility to take a game over on offense or find the man who is hot at the time, which is exactly what he did with DeMar DeRozan heating up in Game 2 early.
