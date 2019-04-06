Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Double-doubles in loss
Lowry finished with 16 points (6-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists and five rebounds in 36 minutes Friday against the Hornets.
Lowry bounced back from a series of underwhelming performances to finish with his first double-double since March 10th. The veteran guard's seen his workload decrease as the season draws to a close as the Raptors prepare for the playoffs. Unfortunately for owners, the playoff-perspective's dampened Lowry's statistical production as he's managing just 10.8 points and 6.2 assists over his past seven games. Look for Lowry to bounce back in the playoffs as his minutes tick back up.
