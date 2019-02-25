Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Double-doubles in loss
Lowry totaled 19 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 assists and four steals over 36 minutes in the Raptors' loss to the Magic on Sunday.
Lowry had a solid double-double in Sunday's loss, handing out 10 assists to go with his 19 points. Although Lowry has averaged a six-year low in points (14.4), he's dishing a career-high 9.1 assists per game, making him a strong nightly option at guard.
