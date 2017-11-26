Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Double-doubles in victory
Lowry finished with 15 points (4-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 112-78 victory over the Hawks.
Lowry was excellent again Saturday, leading the Raptors to an easy victory. He only played 27 minutes, and his line could have been a lot better had the game been closer. After a slow start to the season, he has been on fire over his last seven games, collecting double-figure rebounds in four of those games, including the last three straight. He has always been a good rebounder from the point-guard position, but he has taken it to a new level, averaging almost 10 per game over the last six outings. It will be interesting to see whether this trend continues as we move into December.
