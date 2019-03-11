Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Double-doubles in win
Lowry finished with 24 points (8-14 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT0, 10 assists and seven rebounds across 35 minutes Sunday against Miami.
After finishing with a triple-double in Friday's tilt with the Pelicans, Lowry kept up his strong play with his 19th double-double of the season Sunday. While he remains a strong fantasy performer, the veteran guard's contributions have dipped as the season's drawn on. That said, with the Raptors in the hunt for the top seed in the east, it seems likely that Lowry will continue to be given close to his usual allotment of 34.8 minutes for the remained of the year.
