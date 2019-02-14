Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Double-doubles in win

Lowry finished with 14 points (4-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 assists, four rebounds and three steals across 34 minutes during Wednesday's win over Washington.

Despite struggling with his shot, Lowry topped double-digit assists for the 20th time this season. The veteran guard's cooled down after a sizzling start to the season with his streaky shooting emphasized more recently. That said, Lowry continues to be an all-around fantasy stud as he's averaging 14.3 points, 9.1 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 threes and 1.3 steals in 34.4 minutes per game this year.