Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Double-doubles in win
Lowry finished with 14 points (4-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 assists, four rebounds and three steals across 34 minutes during Wednesday's win over Washington.
Despite struggling with his shot, Lowry topped double-digit assists for the 20th time this season. The veteran guard's cooled down after a sizzling start to the season with his streaky shooting emphasized more recently. That said, Lowry continues to be an all-around fantasy stud as he's averaging 14.3 points, 9.1 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 threes and 1.3 steals in 34.4 minutes per game this year.
More News
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...