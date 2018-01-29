Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Double-doubles Sunday
Lowry posted 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 27 minutes in Sunday's 123-111 victory over the Lakers.
Lowry registered his first double-double since the beginning of January by grabbing double-digit rebounds for only the ninth time all season. For someone who is as physical as he is and gets the minutes to perform, it's a little surprising it hasn't been a more frequent occurrence, but then again, Lowry is a point guard on a big Raptors roster who does not need to linger down low, but rather hit his shots from the outside and distribute to all the weapons they have on offense.
