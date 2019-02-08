Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Double-doubles Thursday

Lowry collected 13 points (3-13 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 13 assists, eight rebounds and one block across 36 minutes in Thursday's 119-101 victory over the Hawks.

A day after saying he would play through his back pain for the remainder of the season, Lowry struggled with his shot Thursday night, attempting just two shots inside the three-point arc and making under a third from deep to begin with. His rebound and assist totals from the point guard slot will bail him out on off nights, which is why he is such an important player to have out on the court when healthy.