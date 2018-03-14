Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Double-doubles Tuesday
Lowry collected 11 points (4-13 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, three rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 116-102 win over the Nets.
Lowry struggled mightily from the floor Tuesday, missing seven threes on the night, but what he lacked in shooting he made up for in passing. Even on an off night, Lowry collected a double-double, which is a welcoming sight since his assists have been sporadic this season.
