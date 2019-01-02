Raptors' Kyle Lowry: Doubtful for Spurs game

Updating a previous report, Lowry (back) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against San Antonio, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Wolstat previously reported that the Raptors had ruled Lowry out, but at practice Wednesday coach Nick Nurse indicated that Lowry has instead been deemed "doubtful." Lowry was able to shoot jumpers Wednesday morning, but he'll likely exercise caution as he deals with pain in his lower back. The veteran received injections in the area over the weekend, which could help him return to action before the end of the week, assuming he sits Wednesday.